 Mumbai News: Ragpicker Sets Another Ragpicker On Fire After Violent Clash In Marine Lines; Held
Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Representative image

In an altercation within the Azad Maidan police jurisdiction, two ragpickers were involved in a violent incident resulting in one setting the other ablaze, causing the victim to sustain 30% burns.

As per information provided by the police, a distress call was received around 2 pm on Tuesday reporting an individual lying near Our Lady Church in Marine Lines. Responding promptly, law enforcement reached the scene.

Upon arrival, the police discovered Dawood (40), a ragpicker, in a severely burned state. Subsequent investigations revealed that Mukhtar Ali Shaikh, another ragpicker, was responsible for Dawood's injuries.

A police spokesperson disclosed that Shaikh had a practice of gathering garbage and storing it in a specific location, which he suspected was being pilfered by Dawood. The conflict between the two escalated on Monday when Shaikh apprehended Dawood in the act of stealing garbage, leading to a physical altercation.

During the confrontation, Shaikh struck Dawood on the head with a bamboo, causing him to fall. Following this, Shaikh placed a car cover over Dawood and set it on fire.

Authorities stated that Dawood is currently receiving medical attention at St. George Hospital, while Shaikh has been apprehended by the police.

