Mumbai News: Pydhonie Police Arrests Fraudster Operating Online Trading Schemes After Victim Loses Over ₹ 1.5 Lakh

The Pydhonie police have successfully apprehended an individual accused of orchestrating fraudulent activities, targeting unsuspecting victims through deceptive online tasks. Following a court hearing, the suspect, identified as Munshir Hussain AT, has been remanded to police custody pending further investigation.

Police Investigation Uncovers Social Media Fraud Scheme Targeting Victims Through Telegram

The investigation conducted by the police revealed that the accused lured victims through social media platforms, particularly Instagram reels, enticing them with links purportedly leading to online trading opportunities on Telegram. The fraudulent scheme, operating under the name "Super Group 8885," promised lucrative commissions to participants who joined the group.

One such victim fell prey to the scheme when he stumbled upon the deceptive link and decided to join the group on February 24. Initially, he was assigned tasks that involved depositing funds into a specified account and trading them through the provided link. Trusting the legitimacy of the operation, the victim complied and deposited Rs 30,000 into the designated account at the Bank of Maharashtra, transferring it to the UPI ID gohinneog72@okicici.

Pydhonie Police Takes Action Against Accused

Subsequently, the victim was coerced into depositing an additional Rs 1 lakh on February 25, with promises of quick returns. However, the situation escalated when the victim encountered a purported system glitch, which the fraudster claimed could be rectified by depositing a further Rs 2 lakhs. Falling victim to the deception, the victim complied, only to be further manipulated into depositing Rs 1.5 lakhs under the guise of resolving the alleged error.

Realizing he had been duped, the victim eventually lodged a complaint with the Pydhonie police. Consequently, the police registered a case under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC, as well as section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and swiftly arrested the accused.