Mumbai News: Public Toilet Tender Put On Hold Due To Poor Work | Representative pic/ Unsplash

Mumbai: After receiving several complaints regarding the inferior quality of work in the construction of public toilets across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put on hold the tender to construct 14,166 toilet seats at 556 locations. The civic authority is now planning to carry out the work under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) or District Planning Development Council (DPDC).

Dilapidated conditions of toilets

The BMC invited a tender to construct public toilets under lot 12 in May, with an estimated cost of Rs394 crores. However, the process was delayed due to lack of space in the city. Meanwhile, several ex-corporators complained that public toilets at several places are in dilapidated conditions and require immediate repairs. They wrote a letter to Guardian Minister of Suburbs, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, to intervene in the matter. Accordingly, a meeting was held in Lodha's new chamber in the BMC headquarters on Monday afternoon.

The civic administration clarified that the work has been put on hold as few big companies have shown interest in building public toilets. "We will conduct a fresh survey, identify locations, discuss with corporate companies, and if the plan works out, the construction of public toilets under lot 12 can start post-monsoon," said a civic official.

As per a survey report in 2020, there was only one public toilet seat for every 752 men and 1,820 women in Mumbai. According to the Swachh Bharat Mission norms, the slum pockets should have one toilet seat for 35 males and 25 females. The BMC has plans to build more toilets to match the user and toilet ratio and has announced plans to construct 14,166 toilet seats under the slum sanitation program in 2023-24.

Pointers

As per 2020 survey report Mumbai has

1 public toilet seat for every 752 men and 1,820 women

As per Swachh Bharat Mission norms there should be

1 toilet seat for 35 males and 25 females

BMC invited tender to construct 14,166 toilet seats at 556 locations

Estimated cost of project - Rs394 crores

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMT Converts 4 Dilapidated Buses Into Public Toilet

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)