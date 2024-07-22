Mumbai News: Protest Erupts At CSMT Station As Railway Staff Stage Sit-In Over Sanitation Issues

Today, a protest erupted at Mumbai's historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), as hundreds of motormen and train managers staged a sit-in within the main hall. The demonstration was triggered by severe sanitation problems plaguing the motorman and train manager lobby, primarily emanating from the presence of a dead rat.

About The Protest

The protesting railway staff, responsible for overseeing over a thousand suburban trains daily, voiced long-standing grievances regarding the unhygienic conditions in their workplace. They cited persistent filth and the overpowering stench of the deceased rodent as unbearable, prompting them to vacate the area until remedial action was taken.

When contacted, a spokesperson from the Central Railway said, "Some cleaning operations were underway due to a dead rat which caused the odor"

Statement Of A Motorman

While speaking with FPJ, a motorman lamented the ongoing issues, emphasizing that the lobby's cleanliness had been a concern for weeks. "It was impossible to continue working under such conditions," he stated, highlighting the collective dissatisfaction among staff members.

The CSMT lobby, where the incident occurred, serves as a crucial hub for motormen and train managers who oversee the operation of suburban trains. Moterman and train manager return in the lobby later in the afternoon after cleaning activities were completed by the administration

This protest follows prior complaints raised by the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh earlier this month, underscoring broader concerns about the maintenance of CSMT facilities despite ongoing renovation projects.

"As a pivotal hub of Mumbai's railway network, CSMT remains critical to daily train operations and passenger services. The incident underscores the challenges faced in maintaining hygiene standards at one of India's iconic railway stations, pivotal in the nation's rail history" said a workers union leader of CR.