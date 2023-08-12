Mumbai News: Project Monitoring Cell & War Room Complimentary To Each Other, Says DCM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Project monitoring cell is meant to speed up the development process of the state, DCM Ajit Pawar's office has said adding that the cell will be complimentary to the CM's 'War Room'.

Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar had been monitoring development projects in Pune, Nashik, Konkan and some other parts of the state through the project monitoring cell. The cell also strives to do away with hurdles in the project and get necessary permissions quickly. Thus it compliments the Chief Minister's war room.

Importance of project monitoring

The project monitoring is meant to do away with hurdles in development and speed up the development process and make Maharashtra the number one state of the country, Ajit Pawar's office has said in a note released on Saturday.

Project Monitoring Cell

The whole of the cabinet under CM Eknath Shinde is striving to speed up the development process. DCM Pawar is contributing to the efforts through the 'Project Monitoring Cell'.

At the meeting of the cell earlier this week projects like Konkan Coastal Highway and Revas-Redi coastal expressway too were diacussed along with several other projects. The meeting will be held every fortnight and shall strive to meet development goals set by the CM's war room, the note said and appealed people to look at the efforts positively.

