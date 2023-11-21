Mumbai News: Prisons Department To Implement Advanced Body Scanners To Enhance Security

Representational photo |

The prisons department is going to issue tenders for body scanners to be installed at Arthur Road, Thane and Taloja jails. It aims to use scanners to prevent instances of smuggling in jails. The scanners will be similar to those used at airports, officials said. The state government has approved Rs 9 crore for the purchase of the body scanners.

According to prison officials, the Bombay High Court had emphasised the installation of CCTV cameras in all jails in the state. To modernise the security system in prisons, a proposal for the implementation of a CCTV system in prisons and the purchase of X-Ray-based full-body scanner security equipment for Mumbai Central (Arthur Road) Jail, Taloja Central Jail, and Thane Central Jail was received by the government from the prisons department.

'X-Ray-based full-body scanner would cost Rs 9.12 crore'

"The said proposal for the purchase of security equipment had been approved by the Project Implementation Committee of Jail in the meeting held on November 10 and was under consideration by the state government for approval. The government has also approved the said proposal. While the cost of CCTVs in central jails would be Rs 14.44 crores, the cost of an X-Ray-based full-body scanner would be Rs 9.12 crore," an official said.

Physical frisking unpleasant for inmates

Speaking about the reasons that led to the proposal being sent to the government to install body scanner machines, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Amitabh Gupta said, "As of now, physical frisking of inmates is done in jails. The jail security staff conducts a deep search of inmates to ensure no unwanted or prohibited item or article is smuggled inside. We wanted to use technology rather than indulging in such methods of frisking, which is also unpleasant for the inmates."

"Recently, there was an incident wherein an inmate had attempted to smuggle two mobile phones and narcotics in the anal cavity at Yerwada jail. Once this technology is in jail, then these problems will be sorted. Also, this would also ensure there is no conflict or altercation between the inmates and jail staff because of frisking," the official said.