Mumbai News: Pre-Paid Power Meter Contract To Adani Electricity Draws Flak

Mumbai: A major controversy has flared up with the Congress accusing the BEST Undertaking of giving a Rs1,300 crore contract to Adani Electricity to install 10.5 lakh smart meters for its electricity consumers.

These meters will be pre-paid instruments just like pre-paid mobile phones, senior Congress leader Ravi Raja said on Friday. Consumers will be required to charge the meters with money in advance, he said. “So even before they consume electricity they will be required to pay BEST. This is yet another bonanza to the Adani group, which has the support of the BJP,” the Congress leader alleged.

Nothing illegal, says Adani Electricity

Adani Electricity did not officially react to Raja's allegation but informally said there was nothing illegal about the move.

BEST Undertaking had floated a tender for the installation of 10.5 lakh smart meters in line with the policy of the central government, said an official of the company. “Our bid was the lowest and hence we were awarded the contract. Whether the payment for electric consumption should be pre or post paid is a decision the BEST management has to take. We have no role in the matter,” the official told The Free Press Journal.

Raja raises issue of paying capacity of people living in hutments

Adani Electricity has been asked to install 10.5 lakh smart meters in three years, Raja said, adding that the company will also take care of the maintenance. Of the 10.50 lakh consumers in the island city, 70% are residential and this 30% are people of the middle-class and lower-income groups. About 40% are those residing in hutments. “How can these people pay in advance (prepaid), when every one receives salary in the first week of each month?” he asked.

“MERC should be asked to invite suggestions from citizens before pre-paid billing is introduced,” the Congress leader said.

Each smart meter will cost Rs9,500, of which Rs1,300 will be given by the Centre with BEST having to bear the remaining, Raja said. “The undertaking is already in the doldrums. From where is it going to raise the money to pay for the meters?” he asked.

The Adani Electricity official said the Centre had launched a Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in 2021 with an outlay of Rs3,03,758. The scheme aims to reduce the Aggregate Technical & Commercial losses to 12-15%.

Smart meters will benefit consumers by providing accurate billing, real-time monitoring, energy management and quicker problem resolution. They also have time-of-day tariff capability, signaling the time of day when it may be cheapest to consume electricity. Of the 25 crores meters to be installed across India, 4.38 crore have been awarded to more than 20 companies.

Contracts awarded

Entities who have already been awarded contracts include Adani Transmission Limited, Anvil Cables, Apraava, BCITS, EESL, IPCL, Genus, GMR Infra, HPL, HPMS, India PowerCorporation Limited, IntelliSmart, Monte Carlo, Secure Meters Limited, Shirdi Sai, Tata Power and Techno Electric & Engineering Co. Ltd.

There are several benefits of prepaid metering, especially for lower income groups, said an official. “In fact, the prepaid billing concept has already been adopted by Indians in the telecom sector,” he said.

With pre-paid electricity meters consumers can monitor their energy usage and recharge as needed, helping them avoid a bill shock at the end of the billing cycle. Prepaid meters provide real-time information on energy consumption, encouraging consumers to be more mindful of the usage. This often leads to increased energy efficiency.

As consumers pay in advance, there is no risk of sudden disconnection because of unpaid bills, the official said.

