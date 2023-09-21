Mumbai News: Praful, Pawar Bonhomie Raises Eyebrows | Twitter/Praful Patel

Mumbai: A photograph of working president of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP Praful Patel and the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar together at the new Parliament House raised eyebrows and led to speculation about new possibilities on the political front on Wednesday.

“An electrifying day at the new Parliament House! The Rajya Sabha Chamber is a marvel, and sharing this moment with Hon’ble Sharad Pawar Saheb makes it even more special. And now, savoring some snacks and camaraderie with friends in the cafeteria – truly a day to remember!” Patel wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as he shared a photo with Pawar, Sr, on the microblogging site.

Praful Patel's political background

Patel, a Rajya Sabha member, had emerged as a key supporter of Ajit Pawar when the latter, along with a majority of party MLAs, switched over to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government under Eknath Shinde on July 2. The move was vehemently opposed by Pawar, Sr. He along with a chosen few remained in opposition and is now a key leader of the I.N.D.I.A. block.

After joining the government and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the Ajit Pawar-led group has also staked claim on the NCP and its election symbol. The matter is currently with the Election Commission of India and after seeking responses from both sides, the poll panel has fixed the hearing date on October 6.

Against the backdrop of this fued, the photograph of both the top leaders together has raised eyebrows.

An electrifying day at the new Parliament House! The Rajya Sabha Chamber is a marvel, and sharing this moment with Hon’ble Sharad Pawar Saheb makes it even more special. And now, savoring some snacks and camaraderie with friends in the cafeteria - truly a day to remember! 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/Z1J105wHn9 — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) September 19, 2023

Sanjay Raut reacts to the photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and another Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut, while reacting to the photograph said, “I don’t know, but both the leaders would handle the confusion among their ranks.”

“I don’t know which party Praful Patel belongs to. But, I’m sure that Sharad Pawar is the president of the NCP, who has filed a case with the Election Commission regarding the split in his party,” Raut added.