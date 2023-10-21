Mumbai News: Potters Pan 'Adani's Dharavi Redevelopment Project'

Dharavi | Salman Ansari

Potters of Dharavi’s Kumbhar Wada are up in arms. The recent news of Billionaire Gautam Adani’s plans to redevelop and overhaul the entire Dharavi slums has got them edgy. Even though there has been no official discussion on the project with the Adani group, the kumbhars are in no mood to negotiate or surrender what they call their ‘ownership land’ for redevelopment purposes.

Fear, anxiety, and doubt grip residents

Ever since the Maharashtra government in July approved Adani’s $614 million contract bid to overhaul the slum, fear, anxiety, and doubt have gripped the residents and the MSME sector in Dharavi.

Says Potter Raju Chauhan, owner of the big ‘Sunita Chauhan Pottery’ showroom situated on the main 90 Ft Road, “we kumbhars will not move out of Dharavi come what may. Our business is here and we have been living here for decades. If Adani is doing a makeover it will have to be with our consent”.

He maintains that the Tycoon will not only have to compensate in terms of extra space that is commensurate with their current status but also provide for furnaces and kilns for firing terracotta pots!

Chauhan is reported to be a powerful, influential player in Kumbhar Wada owning 3 to 4 sprawling properties including bhattis and firing kilns. He also has a thriving pottery business - supplying earthen pots and diyas to wholesalers and exporters across the country.

What is irking most potters is the fear that if they are ‘thrown out’ of Kumbhar Wada their businesses will suffer big time because they will then lose the ‘Dharavi Tag’ and brand sway in the market. Today the Dharavi brand is famous across the globe.

Potters claim they are the legitimate owners

Potters claim that they are legitimate owners of their land enjoying Vacant Land Tenancy titles. They also have property cards, relevant documents plus pay taxes including electricity bills to the government. “Kumbhar Wada is not a slum. It is private, ownership land. We are paying taxes and have a VLT number. Adani cannot throw us out from here. He is not above law. We will go to court if he does”, says Hasmukhbhai Jethwa, a potter whose family has been in the ‘diyas only’ business for decades.

In fact potters are willing to redevelop the 90 ft stretch on their own. They say they have the capacity and wherewithalI to do so. “Our Patel community is strong and resourceful. In the past we have approached the government with such a proposal but have been denied permission. And now Adani proposes to make millions off our land linking Dharavi to Bandra Kurla Complex”, says Chauhan.

Adani Group aims to demolish what it describes in legal documents as an area of "unhygienic, deplorable" conditions and build new towers on state-owned land to accommodate residents and their businesses. Consultancy Liases Foras estimates Adani may invest up to $12 billion on remaking Dharavi and in return get development rights that could yield revenue of up to $24 billion.

Bhavesh Wadel, member of the Dharavi Potters Welfare Association explains, “a meeting of the Kumbhar Prajapati Samaj will soon be called to discuss future course of action. There are concerns that we may be thrown out of here and relocated to some far off place like Bhiwandi.”

There are over 5000 to 6000 potters and ancillary ‘Maati kaam’ workers living in and around this densely populated `90 feet road’ for decades. Its peak season time when their businesses are generally in full swing, rolling at rapid pace to meet the tight Dussera-Diwali deadlines. But this time round the rhythm and flow of their lives have been interrupted.

The Dharavi Slum which is about three-quarters the size of New York's Central Park is a thriving business centre and manufacturing hub, with more than 12,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in businesses such as leather, garment manufacturing, pottery, and plastic recycling. These industries export goods across the globe, with an estimated annual turnover of around $1 billion.

The project is being implemented by a joint company of the Maharashtra Government and the Adani Group under a Special Purpose Vehicle which goes by the name of Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL).

DRPPL's relocation plan

A spokesperson of the DRPPL clarified that all tenement holders and eligible non-hazardous businesses will be relocated within Dharavi itself. “For Potters, special provisions will be made keeping their trade in mind. Their business, commercial and manufacturing activities will be as per the provisions of Maharashtra Government tenders,” the spokesperson said. Additionally the project also envisages skill enhancement of the kumbhars for higher vocational value.

Like the Potters, leather and garment industries too are jittery and confused.

Rajkumar Khandare, owner of MS Leather Co that has been in the business for over four decades says that his leather processing unit is huge, around 1800 sq ft area and houses heavy machinery weighing 3 to 5 tonnes. “Will Adani give me that kind of space in Dharavi?”

Moreover, there is an entire eco-system in place here - labour, skilled workers, processing units, manufacturers and retails outlets are all in close proximity, he points out.

According to Rajendra Khade, Secretary of Leather Industry Good Manufacturers Association (LIGMA) there has as yet been no meeting with Adani Group. “We really don’t know what is going on which is why there is so much fear and uncertainty”.

“Darr Ka Mahol” is how Chandrakant Pote who owns a retail leather outlet on the main street describes the atmosphere in Dharavi right now. “Rumours abound. Videos of some clandestine survey being undertaken at night time are going viral on our WhatsApp groups. Leather manufacturers are adamant…they want to be relocated in a proper manufacturing/industrial hub within Dharavi”.

Kalim Ansari, Secretary of the Dharavi Garment Manufacturers’ Association who was called by the Adani Group for a meeting in August says that he was given an assurance by Adani’s nephew that they would be consulted before the project gets underway and that their demands would also be noted. “This was conveyed to us verbally. As of now we have nothing in writing so that commitment is meaningless”, he says.

Land survey to commence shortly

DRPPL spokesperson clarified that as yet no survey has started on the ground but will commence shortly to decide on the eligibility and non-eligibility of the tenements as also to listen to the voice of locals. “Once the details of the project are stitched and master plan ready they would be shared with the public and the stakeholders. Special informations centres will be set up in Dharavi for the locals to approach and get clarity on the project. A Dispute Resolution mechanism will also be put in place”, he added.

Accordingly all eligible tenement holders would be rehabilitated within Dharavi and the non-eligible will be shifted to locations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as per the terms of the tender and Government’s GRs. The same criteria would apply to commercial, manufacturing and business activities - that is they will be rehabilitated as per their ‘environmental benign aspects’ within and outside Dharavi. Efforts will be made to ensure that their eco-system stays unaffected, he explained.

