Mumbai News: Portion Of Balcony Of Bhayandar Building Collapses, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface

Mumbai and the surrounding districts of Thane, Badlapur, Raigad and beyond received heavy rainfall on Wednesday (July 19). Though not as heavy as on Wednesday, the rainfall continued in several parts of the ciity on Thursday as well as it continues to be cloudy and windy. A balcony collapsed in Kirti Estate building in Bhayandar East, under the jurisdiction of MBMC, opposite Bhayandar station East ticket window on Thursday morning. There has been no report of any casualty in the incident.

However, video of the incident emerged which showed the collapse of the balcony in the building. Watch the video below.

Check pictures of the balcony building collapse

Portion of a balcony collapsed in Bhayandar east area |

Heart-wrenching incident

On Wednesday evening, a harrowing accident unfolded as heavy rainfall disrupted train services between Thakurli and Kalyan, leading to a heart-wrenching incident where a four-month-old girl was swept away in a nullah. The incident occurred when Yogita Rumale (25) and her father Gyaneshwar, residents of Bhiwandi, attempted to walk on the track after getting down from a standard local train between the two stations. Both were returning from Mumbai with their four-month-old girl child.

A 14-year-old girl died after he fell in a drain in Bhiwandi. A 5-year-old died in a slab collapse in Bhandup while a 26-year-old slipped into a stream in Malad east and was feared to have drowned.

