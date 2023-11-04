 Mumbai News: Police Serve Notice To Artistes In Uorfi video
“Both female accused came to the Oshiwara police station after receiving the notice,” Senior Inspector Manoj Patil said.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
article-image

Police in Oshiwara on Saturday served a 41A CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) notice to two women – Vijayalakshmi Vinodkumar Dubey, 33, and Ritu Rupesh Yadav, 35 – who played the role of constables in a video depicting social media influencer Uorfi Javed’s “arrest”.

On Friday, the police also served a 41A CrPC (Notice of appearance before police officer) notice to Ganpatbhai Sawajibhai Makwana, who had played the role of a police officer in the video.

"They are junior artists, and Uorfi's team had approached them, offering Rs1,000 each for their acting services. We are investigating the source of the police uniforms and insignia they used."

Meanwhile, Javed, who has been booked for cheating and defamation, has left the country.

The police contacted her manager, who told them that the model and actor has gone abroad.

Senior Inspector Mohan Patil said: “We contacted Uorfi Javed’s manager and confirmed that she is currently outside India. We will serve her a notice once she returns.”

