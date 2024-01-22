Mumbai News: Police Officer Booked For Sexually Assaulting Woman

Representative Image

Mumbai: An assistant police inspector (API) attached to the State Intelligence Department (SID) was booked by the Worli police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 32-year-old woman. The police said they have registered a case against the API who has been recently granted interim relief from the Sessions court.

As per the complainant woman, who resides in the same building as API Gaurav Shinde. The complainant alleged that while she was taking her 8-year-old son to the bus stop, Shinde would coincidentally be present there. He allegedly promised to enrol her son in the police swimming pool, taking the opportunity to obtain the complainant’s phone number.

The woman told police that Shinde started messaging her and calling her. When the lockdown was imposed in March 2020, the woman went to her village with her husband but Shinde continued calling and messaging her repeatedly. Later, the woman was induced to make a video call and remove her clothes.

In September, Shinde entered the woman’s Mumbai home, making inappropriate advances. Using compromising screenshots from a video call, he threatened to expose her to her husband. The victim reported the incident to the police in September, leading to a molestation case in December. Later, additional charges were registered as the victim filed another application.

A police officer said that Shinde has been granted ad-interim bail in this case from the Sessions Court on Friday.