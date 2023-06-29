Mumbai News: Man Held for Bomb Threat to BMC Control Room

Representational Image

Mumbai: A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly calling up the BMC control room on Thursday morning and issuing a bomb blast threat, a police official said.

The call was made at 7am and a probe found the accused had acted in a fit of rage after having an argument with his neighbour. “After the police was alerted, a team zeroed in on his mobile phone location to Malvani in Malad West,” he said.

The man, identified as Nasimul Shaikh, was held under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation through anonymous communication and other offences, the Malvani police station official said.

As the incident unfolded, the police promptly registered an FIR and initiated investigations to trace the origin of the call. The authorities were able to pinpoint the location to Abba Siya Compound in Malad West. Subsequently, a targeted operation was conducted at the mentioned compound, resulting in the arrest of Shaikh.