Mumbai News: Police Book Man For Sexual Assault, Trespass

Mumbai: A 46-year-old widow, who borrowed ₹15,000 from a Mulund-based money lender, has filed a police complaint accusing him of sexually harassing her. The woman, a resident of Mulund, approached the Navghar police on November 24 and told officials that her husband had died in 2020, during the Covid-19 outbreak. Since then she has been living with her 16-year-old son, she said.

The woman works as a security guard at a hypermarket in Kanjurmarg. In 2022, she wanted to rent an apartment at MHADA Colony in Mulund East, but was short of ₹15,000, which she needed to finalise the rental agreement. While looking for lenders to borrow money, she came across a man named Vijay Janardan Khamkar – who agreed to give her ₹15,000 at a 15% interest rate. The victim narrated her financial situation, after which he agreed to bring the interest down by 5%. He paid her ₹13,500 after deducting the first instalment. By the end of 2022, she had managed to return the money, with the interest. However, Khamkar kept calling her asking for more money.

“I realised his bad intentions towards me. He spoke to me in a very illicit manner, after which I decided to leave the room and rented another apartment,” the victim said in her statement to the police. On Friday morning, when the woman was in the bathroom, washing clothes, Khamkar allegedly entered the house and hugged her from behind. When she resisted, he grabbed her neck and started touching her inappropriately, she said. Despite paying the money, she added, “he kept on asking for the interest money, I kept crying, he kept swearing and attacking me. Then he grabbed my gown and assaulted me. I started screaming when he ran away from the house.”

The woman narrated the incident to her son when he returned home. They then approached the police and registered an FIR against Khamkar. According to senior Inspector Dattatram Girap, API Satish Patil was given the charge of the case – who arrested Khamkar the same day.

Khamkar, a resident of MHADA Colony in Mulund East, is backed by a local political party. He was presented in court on Saturday, and was remanded to police custody for three days. He will be again presented in court on Tuesday, the police said. Khamkar has been slapped with charges including 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture, act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 39 (doing money-lending without valid licence), and others of the Maharashtra Money-lending (Regulation) Act, 2014.