Mumbai News: Police arrests auto driver engaged in targeted robberies of drunk men exiting city bars

Mumbai police have arrested an auto driver who frequented bars in the city to pick up drunk men who he could rob while on their way to home.

The MHB police took action after a complaint from Rakesh Birje, 43, who hailed a ride from Borivali station to IC Colony. Birje, after realising that he had left his mobile phone inside the auto, tried to get back to the driver but till then it was too late as he had sped away with the intention of stealing the phone, said a cop from the MHB police station.

Crime caught on cam

Police informed that after scanning the CCTV footage of the area, they traced the auto owner and the person has been identified as 48-year-old Dinesh Brijraj. On Monday police laid a trap and arrested him with ₹30,000 in his possession.

After questioning Brijraj, police informed that he had robbed several other customers who had hired his auto. Brijraj has been arrested for theft and will be produced before the court, said police.