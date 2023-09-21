 Mumbai News: Police Arrest Another Person In Drug Trafficking Case
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Representative image

The Charkop police apprehended another person for allegedly being involved in trafficking 47 grams of MD worth ₹4.70 lakh on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Sanjay Shankar Chttiyar alias Anna.

Earlier, on September 19, Bhavya Kirti Daga was held in the same case and the drug was seized from him. It was during the investigation that Daga revealed the name of the accomplice, Chettiyar. Subsequently, the police booked Chettiyar under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. 

After learning that a case has been filed against him, Chettiyar fled his home. 

However, the police nabbed him the same day and he was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrates Court in Borivali. The court remanded him to police custody until September 24. Chettiyar is a history sheeter and has many FIRs registered against him at BKC and Borivali police stations. The Operation was carried out by the Crime Unit, under the guidance of Jyoti Bhopale, Senior Police Inspector, Charkop Police Station. 

