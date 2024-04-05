Mumbai News: POCSO Court Sentences Homeless Man To Life Imprisonment For Assaulting And Killing Minor In 2019

Getty Image

The special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences has sentenced a footpath dweller to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and strangling a five-year-old girl to death in February 2019. The child resided on the same footpath with her family.

As per the case registered by the victim’s father, on February 6, 2019, he along with his wife and three children were sleeping on the footpath in Mahim. When he woke up to have water at 5am, he saw his daughter missing. The family searched everywhere and lodged a missing complaint. In the complaint, the father claimed that the girl had gone missing a year ago as well in Pune but was later found at an orphanage.

Accused Man Caught On CCTV Carrying Victim In Mahim

A day later she went missing in Mahim, the police control room got a call at 10am that a girl child was found motionless behind a furniture showroom. A team immediately reached the spot and rushed the girl to Sion Hospital, where she was declared dead. Several injuries were found on her body and private parts. The postmortem revealed that the girl had 13 injuries and was subjected to sexual assault and strangled to death.

As per the prosecution, a man scouted the area with the search team and used to talk to the witness and enquire about the incident, portraying himself to be innocent, till the CCTV footage was checked. The prosecution heavily relied on the footage, wherein he was seen carrying the girl.

Court Relies On CCTV Footage To Convict Man In Sexual Assault And Murder Case

The special judge, while holding the man guilty of sexual assault on the minor girl and killing her, observed, “The CCTV footage is a strong piece of evidence which indicates the presence of accused while taking away the victim. The production of CCTV footage has become relevant to establish the guilt on the basis of last seen theory. It strengthened the case of prosecution.”

The court said that the accused could not present any plausible explanation against the evidence presented by the prosecution against him. “The accused was bound to give an explanation. However, he failed to give any such explanation, closing out the possibility of any other hypothesis, then a conviction can be based thereon,” the court said.