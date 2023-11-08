Mumbai News: Pleasant Showers Witnessed in Some Parts Of City, IMD Issues Alert | FPJ

Mumbai: Light showers were observed in Colaba and nearby areas of South Mumbai on Wednesday evening, making the climate in South Mumbai pleasant. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also sent an alert, stating, "Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours." IMD Mumbai also warned people to take precautions while moving out.

There are commercial offices in South Mumbai, and the rainfall occurred while people were rushing to their homes. Many office-goers were seen enjoying the light showers around the CST and Churchgate area.

The temperature in Mumbai fell after the shower, and the sky remained cloudy. Sushma Nair, a weather scientist from IMD Mumbai, said, "There is low pressure in the Arabian Sea, leading to moisture availability in the air. There were also disruptions in easterly winds, causing sudden changes in the weather and resulting in light showers in some parts of South Mumbai."

"This situation was temporary and occurred only on Wednesday. There is a slight possibility of rain tomorrow for a few hours. Afterward, the rain and cloudy weather will dissipate," Nair added.

The rainy weather and wind flow with a velocity of 30-40 kmph helped reduce the air pollution in the city. According to Nair, air quality will improve tomorrow because the showers settled down the dust, and the wind also dispersed the pollution.

Mahesh Palwat, Vice President of Skymet, said, "Due to low pressure in the Arabian Sea and disruptions in easterly winds, there is rainfall on the western coast, including Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Konkan. Rainfall is occurring in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Goa, with light showers in South Mumbai, but there is no rain in Mumbai Suburbs. This situation is temporary, and there will be normal weather tomorrow."

