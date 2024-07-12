 Mumbai News: Plea Filed In Bombay HC Against Congress And Shiv Sena (UBT) Leaders
The plea filed by the Indian Lawyers and Human Rights Activists Association seeks formation of an SIT to investigate the conspiracy and to take appropriate penal action against the accused.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 01:49 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi - Uddhav Thackeray | File Image

A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and Youtuber Dhruv Rathee for recently sharing a news article about alleged EVM hacking through OTP after the recent Parliamentary election.

The plea contends that although the Election Commission of India and the Mumbai Police clarified that no such hacking could take place, the respondents did not put out any clarification, and that they are “in the habit of publishing false, one-sided, twisted, and misleading news by dishonestly concealing and suppressing crucial facts in cases pending investigation or where matters are sub judice”.

The plea filed by the Indian Lawyers and Human Rights Activists Association seeks formation of an SIT to investigate the conspiracy and to take appropriate penal action against the accused for spreading misinformation. 

