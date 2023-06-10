Mumbai News: Planned 14-Hour Major Block on Western Line Between Jogeshwari and Goregaon Cancelled

In a recent development, the planned 14 hours major block scheduled between Jogeshwari and Goregaon on Western line on the 11th of June, 2023, has been called off, said an official of WR.
The block, originally intended to last for 14 hours from 00:00 hrs to 2pm, was aimed at facilitating the re-girdering of Bridge No. 46 on both the up and down slow lines, as well as the up and down Harbour lines
