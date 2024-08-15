 Mumbai News: Piyush Goyal Announces Coastal Road Extension To Bhayandar, Launches Key Projects In Mumbai North
Mr Goyal stated that the coastal road project be extended to Bhayandar with a view to ensure smoother movement of vehicles.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 02:42 AM IST
Piyush Goyal | File pic

Within a couple of months of being elected with a large margin of votes from Mumbai north Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal has begun work on a slew of projects in his constituency. 

On Wednesday, he held a high power meeting with BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, MMRDA commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, joint police commissioner (traffic) Anil Kumbhare and senior officials of MHADA, SRA, Sports Authority of India and others where a number of decisions aimed at benefitting residents of his constituency and rest of Mumbai. Incidentally, no one from Metro Rail was present. 

Later Mr Goyal briefed the media about the meeting. At present vehicular traffic on the Western Express Highway on both the south and north directions is extremely slow. With a view to ease the situation more traffic policemen will be posted within fortnight specially during peak hours. The Akurli underpass project, which has been stalled for the past several years, will be completed by MMRDA within a fortnight. "Fifty per cent of the traffic problem will be solved once this project is completed," Mr Goyal assured.

Mr Goyal has recommended that the coastal road project be extended to Bhayandar with a view to ensure smoother movement of vehicles. He said Mumbaikars are already vouching for the benefit being given by the present coastal road. The Tatas will be tasked with preparing a plan based on Operation Research along with IIT, Bombay, for suggesting ways to improve traffic movement in the metropolis.

For the past 30 years there has been dispute between different agencies over the 37 acres of land of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) near the WEH at Kandivli (East). Within a short period, the suburban collector will iron out the differences and hand over the entire land parcel to SAI.

SAI will build a world class sports facility where best training will be provided for sportspersons from the rest of Maharashtra and from other states. The aim is to generate more talent for the next Olympics. 

A review of all stalled SRA and redevelopment projects will be undertaken on top priority and justice will be done to tenants who have not been paid rents for the past several years. "We will penalise the developers concerned who have not paid rents and not completed the projects in time. In cases, where the projects are abandoned, new developers will be brought in consultation with the tenants," Goyal stated.

The Pramod Mahajan sports complex spread over 13 acres at Chikuwadi  in Borivali (W) will be developed. Similarly the Bal Thackeray, also at Chikuwadi, will be developed.  

