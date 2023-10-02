Mumbai News: Pitru Paksha Observed In Memory Of Departed Souls | representative pic- Unsplash/@crypticsy

Mumbai: For the past three days, Shyam Harlal (name changed) has been keeping some food aside every day for the birds. Harlal makes it a point to do this as he believes that the food will reach his departed ancestors. Shradh Paksha or Pitru Paksha is observed by Hindus mainly for nearly 16 days to remember their departed ancestors and seek their blessings. During this period, they ensure that they do all to ensure that they have food, are happy wherever they are and attain param-moksha (free of life and death cycle).

“In Sanatan Dharma, we believe that there is rebirth. Our ancestors who have left us are in some yoni (form – human, animals etc.). Whatever we offer during this period reaches them directly. On all days of this period, offerings are made. Food is also kept aside for panchbali, which are cow, dog, crow, Gods and ants,” said Venkatesh Pareek, a priest.

In the family, the elder son or those who have lost their parents and ancestors perform rituals. “It is a 16-day period that starts from Purnima and ends on Amavasya. During this period people remember their departed ancestors. It is said that the departed ones come to earth and give blessings to their children,” said Acharya Shri Sanjay, a priest by profession. For all days, water, sesame seeds, milk and kush (grass) are offered.

The last day is called Sarva Ptira Amavasya. “It is the day reserved for people who do not know about the ‘tithi’ of their departed ancestors. In that case, all can be given tarpan (offering) on this day,” added Pareek.

Sanjay said that many also go to Gaya for the param-moksha (free from the cycle of life and death) of their departed ones. “They do pind daan – an offering of barley, sesame seeds and other things to Lord Vishnu so that their forefathers are free and do not continue to wander,” said Sanjay.

A number of people, said priests, do not begin a new work during this period but focus on prayers and peace for their departed ancestors and seeking peace for them.