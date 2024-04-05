Mumbai News: PETA Files Complaint Against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar For Using Live Crab At Press Conference

X

The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission India against Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar grand nephew NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar for violating the poll code of conduct using a live crab at a press conference in Pune.

PETA shot off letters to District Election Officer Minal Kalaskar and NCP founder Sharad Pawar against the live stunt pulled by Rohit Pawar dangling the live crab by string with claws tied was in violation of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Maharashtra Model Code of Conduct prohibiting the use of animals for election campaigning and Election Commission of India (ECI) Manual on Model Code of Conduct.

Rohit Pawar had dangled the live crab to highlight corruption in public health while stating “kekada (crab) is akin to ‘cancer'... the cancer of corruption must be opposed.”

PETA India's Demand For Crab's Care And Rehabilitation After MLA Rohit Pawar's Stunt

PETA India has demanded MLA Rohit Pawar to hand over the crab to the group for veterinary care and rehabilitation back into nature.

“It’s evident from the video that Shri Pawar’s use of the crab was preplanned. For a media stunt, unnecessary pain and suffering were caused to the animal. Research shows that crabs are intelligent individuals who can experience pain and suffer. They explore their surroundings, have good memories, and communicate with each other.” stated PETA India Advocacy Associate Shaurya Agrawal.

PETA India's Concerns About Animal Abuse in Political Campaigns

ECI has prohibited the use and abuse of animals for political campaigns. PETA India had advised ECI that during election campaigns and political rallies, animals like donkeys, mules, horses etc are often beaten, whipped, kicked, and terrorised while being paraded through the streets and shoved into crowds of shouting, jostling bystanders. They’re also often forced to carry loads beyond their capacity and denied adequate food and water, and they can be seriously injured in the mayhem.

ECI's Advisory And State Commission's Notification On Animal Use In Political Campaigns

In response to PETA India’s appeal, ECI had in 2012 issued an advisory instructing all political parties to refrain from using animals in political campaigns. In a 2013 notification, the State Election Commission of Maharashtra prohibited the use of donkeys, bulls, elephants, and cows during election campaigns and also instructed authorities to take strict action against anyone who violates animal protection laws.

Head of Maharashtra BJP social media and legal advisory department, advocate Ashutosh Dubey has demanded action against MLA Rohit Pawar for violation of the principles outlined in the Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates and posing a serious risk to human life and safety by the crab stunt.