Mumbai News: Pet owners may face Stringent Action For Unattended Pet Poop

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking strong action against pet owners in the issue of unattended pet poop in the city. Pet owners will be fined up to ₹500 if BMC's designated personnel discover unattended pet poop on the streets.

The civic body has allotted ₹1,700 crores on the beautification of Mumbai, including the beautification of foot paths, dividers, beaches, coastal promenade, gardens, walls, and heritage monuments. Considering the non-disposal of pet poop to be an obstacle in the cleanliness of the city, it has decided to intensify the existing fine system for pet owners.

BMC's pledge to keep city clean

A recent tweet from K-west ward in Andheri West has reminded pet owners of the ₹500 penalty for neglecting pet waste and suggested purchasing a stick-like tool that will help dispose of the pet's poop without touching it. The officer of K west ward said, “Our intention is to keep the city clean. Pet owners must dispose of pets poop by any means.

BMC is spending thousands of crores on beautification and cleanliness, so people should also cooperate with the BMC otherwise we will impose a penalty as per the rules of Solid Waste Management.

