Mumbai News: Passenger Slips While Boarding Local Train At Borivali Station, Alert Home Guard Officials Save Life; Dramatic Rescue Video Surfaces

Mumbai: An incident took place at the Borivali station which displayed the heroics of the Home Guard officials present at the station. The incident that took place on July 31, was caught on the CCTV camera which showed the alert officials saving a passenger's life within moments when he slipped while boarding a moving local train. The video was shared by Mumbai GRP on their social media handle on Thursday.

Video Shows Daring Rescue Attempt

In the video shot on CCTV of platform no. 3, as seen in the location stamp, a man can be seen trying to board a local train which just departed from the platform. However, his attempt was foiled as he unfortunately slipped between the gap of the train and the platform. He can be seen dragged with the moving train.

As soon as the man slipped in the gap, a few home guard officials who were luckily present at the scene rushed to his rescue. One can see the daring efforts carried out by the officials to pull the passenger from the gap quickly before he could further get dragged. Fortunately, the man was saved and was probably left unscratched in the incident due to the heroics of the alert officials.

GRP Requests Passengers To Avoid Such Actions

Mumbai GRP, while sharing the video on social media, requested the passengers to refrain themselves from boarding moving trains. "Passengers are requested to avoid boarding a running train, as it can be fatal," wrote Mumbai GRP.

