 Mumbai News: Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Down For Maintenance
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Down For Maintenance

Mumbai News: Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Down For Maintenance

Passengers are advised to note that internet booking for Mumbai PRS trains will also be suspended during this time.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will have a power block from from 11.45 pm of 30th September to 05.15 am of 1st October .

This outage is necessary for upgradation of various crucial tasks, including Station code and Station name updates, Patching, Train re-numbering, and PNR file compression.

Several services are temporarily unavailable

During this period, several services will be temporarily unavailable, including Current Reservation, Chart display, Touch screen services, Refund counters, and Coaching refund terminal services. Passengers are advised to note that internet booking for Mumbai PRS trains will also be suspended during this time.

"Passengers/Rail users are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for this important electrical maintenance work" said an official of CR

Read Also
Mumbai News: IRCTC Website, App Users Face Inconvenience Due To Technical Glitch, Ticket Booking...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Divided Opinions Emerge As State Commission Restrains Shops From Collecting Consumer Data

Mumbai: Divided Opinions Emerge As State Commission Restrains Shops From Collecting Consumer Data

Akasa Air Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Varanasi Airport After Receiving Bomb Threat

Akasa Air Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Varanasi Airport After Receiving Bomb Threat

Thane: Youth Electrocuted While Hoisting Flag During Eid-E-Milad Procession In Bhiwandi

Thane: Youth Electrocuted While Hoisting Flag During Eid-E-Milad Procession In Bhiwandi

Mumbai News: Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Down For Maintenance

Mumbai News: Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Down For Maintenance

Mumbai News: Aditya Thackeray Lashes Out At BMC Amid Soaring Garbage Complaints

Mumbai News: Aditya Thackeray Lashes Out At BMC Amid Soaring Garbage Complaints