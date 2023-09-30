Mumbai News: Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Down For Maintenance

Representative Image

Mumbai: Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will have a power block from from 11.45 pm of 30th September to 05.15 am of 1st October .

This outage is necessary for upgradation of various crucial tasks, including Station code and Station name updates, Patching, Train re-numbering, and PNR file compression.

Several services are temporarily unavailable

During this period, several services will be temporarily unavailable, including Current Reservation, Chart display, Touch screen services, Refund counters, and Coaching refund terminal services. Passengers are advised to note that internet booking for Mumbai PRS trains will also be suspended during this time.

"Passengers/Rail users are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for this important electrical maintenance work" said an official of CR