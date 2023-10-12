 Mumbai News: Passenger Injured At Ghatkopar Metro Station, Accident Sparks Safety Concerns
According to sources, though the Metro administration had taken the precaution of highlighting these screws with markers, the victim failed to notice them for some reason, resulting in her unfortunate fall and subsequent injury.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Mumbai: A young girl sustained injuries on Wednesday while navigating the concourse area of the Ghatkopar Metro Station. Sources indicate that certain portions of the barricade had been removed, leaving old screws on the floor, which ultimately led to her fall.

FPJ

In response to inquiries regarding the sufficiency of highlighting risky areas at stations like Ghatkopar, the Metro official defended their actions, citing adherence to international safety norms.

Acknowledging the need for further improvements, the Metro official assured that immediate attention had been given to the accident site and emphasised their commitment to ensuring that such accidents would not recur in the future.

Delay in providing primary medical assistance

Meanwhile, some passengers have criticised the administration for the delay in providing primary medical assistance to the injured girl. One passenger, Ajit Rane, expressed concerns on Facebook about the 20-minute wait for medical attention following the accident. However, Metro officials claimed that the injured commuter was provided immediate medical attention and ensured her safe transport home.

article-image
