 Mumbai News: Passenger Arrested For Smoking In Flight Toilet; Chargesheet Filed
Mumbai News: Passenger Arrested For Smoking In Flight Toilet; Chargesheet Filed

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Photo credits: Unsplash

A passenger who recently arrived at the international airport was arrested following an FIR filed by a crew member. The incident occurred during a flight from Bahrain to Mumbai when the passenger, identified as Abu Tahir Moinuddin (28) from Karnataka, went to the airplane toilet and smoked a cigarette. The smoke detector in the lavatory was triggered, alerting the pilot.

Upon landing, the pilot apprehended Moinuddin and handed him over to the Sahar police station, where an FIR was registered against him. The Sahar police charged Moinuddin under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Aircraft Act 1937. Subsequently, he was arrested and presented in court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

A Sahar police official stated that Moinuddin's arrest took place on Wednesday, and within four hours, a charge sheet was filed in the case.

