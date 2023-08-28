Mumbai News: Parliamentary Committee Visits Grand Memorial Of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Applauds Its Magnificence & Significance

Parliamentary committee on the welfare of scheduled cast and scheduled tribes, chaired by MP Kirit Solanki, visited the grand memorial of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Indu Mill on Monday. During the visit, the committee was presented with a detailed overview of the construction and design of the memorial by MMRDA commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS.

The highlight of the memorial complex is the magnificent bronze statue of Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The statue stands at a height of 350 feet, with an additional 100 feet for the pedestal. The pedestal building features a Chaitya Hall with 24 copper cladded rib domes, an internal spiral ramp with museum and exhibition gallery spaces, and 5 lifts to transport visitors from the Chaitya Hall to the statue base.

The complex also boasts 68% open green areas, providing a serene and peaceful environment for visitors. Additionally, there is a research center with a 100-seat lecture hall and library block, as well as an auditorium with a capacity of 1000 seats. An open meditation area spanning 1050 square meters is also included in the design.

Furthermore, the memorial project includes the development of a promenade along the seafront, enhancing the overall experience for visitors.

It is worth noting that this project has been designed with green building certification in mind, showcasing the commitment to sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices.

The parliamentary committee, consisting of 30 members, including 25 Members of Parliament from the upper and lower house, had the opportunity to witness the grandeur and significance of the memorial firsthand. This visit will undoubtedly contribute to a better understanding of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's contributions and the importance of promoting the welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

"I am deeply grateful for the creation of the Dr. Ambedkar memorial, as it stands as a powerful testament to the enduring legacy of a visionary leader. This remarkable tribute serves as a constant reminder of the values and principles that Dr. Ambedkar stood for, inspiring all Ambedkarites to continue his noble work. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the state government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their unwavering commitment to preserving and honoring the memory of this great leader." Said Professor Kirit Solanki, Chairman, Parilamentary committee on the welfare of SC & ST

Overall, the visit of the parliamentary committee to the grand memorial of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Indu Mill has reinforced the significance of this iconic structure and its role in preserving the legacy of a visionary leader.

"We are proud to present the grandeur and meticulous design of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial to the esteemed Parliamentary Committee. This memorial stands as a testament to Dr. Ambedkar's extraordinary legacy and serves as a symbol of inspiration for generations to come. We are committed to ensuring that this project achieves green building certification, reflecting our dedication to sustainability and environmental consciousness," said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA

