Mumbai News: Panel Formed To e-Auction Government Vehicles Scrap

A four-member committee has been constituted to carry out the sale of scrap motor vehicles, spare parts/ materials, tyre tubes, batteries and fuel oil through Metal Scrap Trading Corporation’s e-auction service system.

According to the state government sources, as per the instructions given by the Centre in December last year, vehicles older than 15 years old owned by the sub offices of the government, semi-government, local bodies and public transport undertakings of the state are scrapped through the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility.

A government official said that a proposal to nominate Metal Scrap Trading Corporation (MSTC Ltd.) to use their e-auction service system was under consideration of the state government so that the vehicles in the establishment of the Mumbai police, that are over 15 years old, can be decommissioned and sold after auction.

"A committee headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) and consisting of officials of the Motor Transport Department of the police has been constituted to carry out the process," said a government official.

He added, "Police vehicles written off during the financial year 2013-14 to 2018-19 and approved for sale but are not sold, as well as decommissioned police vehicles in future, would be sold at scrap price in the subsequent e-auction if not sold in the first e-auction."

