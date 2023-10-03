Mumbai News: Overburdened Railway Lines Call For Additional Police Stations

PTI

Mumbai: Railway passengers across Mumbai who become victims of pocket thefts, mobile snatching and other crimes during their travel face a tough time getting offences registered at the railway police stations since there are only 17 of them.

The Central, Western and Harbour Railway lines together comprise 139 railway stations and 495 platforms, with approximately 75-80 lakh commuters traveling by local trains daily. Mobile snatching and pocket thefts are most prevalent on these three lines.

Crimes in trains are on the rise

Criminals steal commuters’ mobile phones, wallets, and even CCTV cameras installed at railway stations. The Western line’s railway police jurisdiction extends from Churchgate to Dahanu, the Central line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kasara-Karjat, and the Harbour line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Panvel, covering a total of 139 railway stations. Every month 900-1,000 cases are filed at these 17 police stations, with mobile theft cases accounting for 90% to 95%, while others involve pocket theft and various other crimes.

On the Central line, Dadar, Kurla, Kalyan, and Thane are the most crowded railway stations, each equipped with its own railway police station. Kalyan railway station boasts 14 platforms, Dadar has 6, Kurla 8 and Thane 5.

However, when a commuter’s mobile phone gets stolen at Kasara railway station, they travel to Kalyan to file a case, which requires an hour of travel and waiting in long queues at the police station.

Similar situations exist at Dadar, Kurla, Borivali, Andheri, and Thane railway stations. CSMT, Dadar, LTT, Panvel, Mumbai Central, and Bandra thes terminus remain crowded already.

Mobile thefts

Losing a mobile phone can be distressing, as criminals might misuse it, making it essential to file a case for both the commuter’s peace of mind and the application for a new SIM card. In cases of lost ATM cards, identity cards, licenses, and other important documents, commuters need to replace them and require a complaint letter, necessitating further visits to the railway police station. This process can be physically and mentally exhausting for them.

Dr Ravindra Shisve, Commissioner of Mumbai Railway Police stated that a proposal for four new railway police stations in Asangaon, Ambarnath, Bhaindar, and LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) has been sent to the Home Ministry. The ministry has forwarded it to the Finance Ministry, and if approved, these proposed police stations will provide much-needed relief to commuters.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)