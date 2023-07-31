Mumbai News: Over ₹4 Cr Revenue Collected After Auctioning Off Abandoned Vehicles | representational pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has earned approximately Rs 4,23,50,593 by auctioning off 4,533 abandoned vehicles in an effort to free the city's roads and open spaces.

Abandoned vehicles continue to be a major hurdle for smooth movement of traffic in Mumbai, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and creating opportunities for anti-social elements to take shelter and create a nuisance in the area. Additionally, such vehicles often remain unclean and pose a risk for spreading diseases.

Numerous complaints by citizens

In response to numerous complaints made by citizens via social media, letters, and emails, the BMC has lifted around 6,306 abandoned vehicles from arterial roads, under flyovers, open spaces, and near gardens. Arrangements were also made to dump vehicles in every ward and notices had been issued to all vehicle owners to take back their abandoned vehicles. However, afterwaiting for more than a month, the BMC organised an auction and sold around 4,533 vehicles.

Going forward, the BMC has decided to hold an auction every month to ensure that the spaces are kept vacant for new vehicles. Notably, the BMC follows legal procedures before auctioning off abandoned vehicles, as some may have been used for criminal activities or may have been stolen from other states. Additionally, some vehicles may have been under loan, and therefore notices are issued before organising an auction.