Mumbai News: Over 39,000 Idols Immersed Safely In Natural and Artificial Ponds

Mumbai: This year on the 10th day of the Ganesh festival total 39,758 Ganesh idols were immersed in 69 natural and 193 artificial ponds of Mumbai. The Ganesh festival for which the BMC administration was doing preparing for the last two months is over now.

According to BMC report, Total 39758 idols immersion has taken place among them 6951 were Sarvjanik, 32,345 were Gharguti, and 462 were Gauri idols

Out of which 11107 idols were Immersed in Artificial lakes among them 740 were Sarvjanik, 10207 were Gharguti and 160 idols of Gauri.

Lalbagcha Raja Ganesh idol immersion was done on the morning of Friday 29. Unfortunately, one Hasan Yusuf Shaikh (16) year old boy drowned around 4.15 pm on Thursday at Juhu beach. Life guards had pulled him out but he was declared brought dead by the Doctors of Cooper hospital.

BMC had made all the necessary arrangements for the immersion set for Anant Chaturdashi. BMC had deployed 10 thousand employees, set up 71 control rooms, and198 artificial ponds.

Smooth arrangements for Ganesh idols immersions

For the smooth immersion of Ganesh Idols BMC laid 468 steel plates under the sand in various chowpatties, so vehicles carrying Ganpati would not get stuck in the sand. Apart from that 46 German Tarafe ( floating planks) had been arranged. 764 lifeguards and 48 motorboats were also been kept ready if any drowning incidents happened. To collect garbage and Nirmalya from the immersion points, BMC installed 150 Nirmalya Kalash ( garbage bins) and 282 Vehicles to carry the garbage.

BMC had set up 60 watch towers to keep watch on the immersion process, 68 Welcome centers, 75 first aid centers, and 61 ambulances on the immersion points. For the bright light, BMC with the help of BEST installed 1083 flood lights, and 27 search lights on the immersion places. BMC also deployed 121 moving toilets for the devotees. BMC has also deployed Fire brigade personnel to tackle emergency situations.

