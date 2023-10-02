Mumbai News: Over 200 Kids Died Of Heart Ailments In 2022 | Representative Image

Mumbai: In 2022, 253 children aged below 14 years died due to heart-related ailments, according to the data provided by the state health department. In India, more than two lakh children are born with congenital heart defects every year and a staggering 20% of them require life-saving interventions within the first year of their life.

According to the experts, these ailments are either congenital or acquired defects, which are structural abnormalities present at birth that affect the heart's function. These medical anomalies can obstruct blood flow or lead to irregular heart rhythms, making children susceptible to heart attacks. Moreover, unhealthy lifestyles, exposure to secondhand smoke, substance abuse, and lack of physical activity also contribute to heart disease risk in children.

Certain medical conditions responsible for the pressing issue

Explaining in detail, senior cardiologist Dr Anil Sharma said certain medical conditions such as Kawasaki disease, cardiomyopathies, and genetic disorders are also responsible for the pressing issue. The problem highlights the importance of understanding the factors that contribute to such ailments and taking necessary precautions to safeguard children's heart health.

“Factors such as maternal malnutrition, certain medications, exposure to radiation, and genetic micro-mutation are some of the reasons for cardiac issues in children. However, the alarming prevalence of congenital heart defects is a crisis that demands immediate attention,” Dr Sharma said. Another challenge is bridging the gap between the need for pediatric cardiac care centers and their actual availability, he added

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Health, stressed the need for early detection and treatment as the key to a successful outcome as any delay in the diagnosis of congenital heart defects only makes the treatment more complex. “The importance of inculcating a healthy and active lifestyle with good food habits from early childhood goes a long way in promoting good cardiovascular health in the future when these children become adults,” he said.

Shifting landscape of child mortality

Dr Navaneetha Sasikumar, associate professor of pediatric cardiology at Kochi's Amrita Hospital, said, “As a pediatric cardiologist, I witness the shifting landscape of child mortality firsthand. Non-communicable diseases like congenital heart conditions are emerging as significant threats to our children's well-being.”

According to the official data, a total of 7.8 lakh deaths due to heart ailments were reported in 2022 across Maharashtra. However, the cause of death could be medically certified in just 3.06 lakh cases.

“As per our data, 47% of the deaths were due to circulatory system ailments or cardiac-related diseases. We have also noted that most of these fatalities were among men, which is a worrying trend,” said an official.

