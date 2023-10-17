Mumbai News: Over ₹2 Lakh Vanish From Retired Army Officer's Account

Mumbai News: Over ₹2L Vanish From Retired Army Officer's Account | Representative image

Mumbai: A 78-year-old retired high-ranking army officer lost ₹2.37 lakh after the money got mysteriously debited from his accounts in multiple transactions. According to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Samta Nagar police station, Ashish Chitnis is a retired lieutenant colonel residing in Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East.

He holds two accounts and locker with a nationalised bank; one at the Kandivali branch while the other in Gujarat city. Notably, no official notifications were received against the illegal transactions, said Chitnis.

On September 30, he received a call from the Ashok Nagar branch, requesting him to pay ₹6,600 as locker fee. Upon checking his account, he was shocked to see zero balance. Subsequently, the complainant updated his passbooks and discovered that two illegal transactions of ₹25,000 each took place on September 8. Three days later, ₹72,000 got debited in several instances. In total, ₹2,22,000 was siphoned off from Chitnis' account in the Ashok Nagar branch while ₹15,000 was deducted in multiple unauthorised transactions from the account in Gujarat city.

On Friday, a case was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)