Mumbai News: Ornaments Stolen From Patient's Body In BKG Hospital

A case has been registered against an individual for allegedly stealing ornaments from a patient's body at DN Nagar police station on July 17. The case has been filed under section 380.

According to the FIR, on July 11, Kalavati Yadav (60), a resident of Andheri West, experienced difficulty breathing and feeling unwell in the morning. Her family immediately took her to Brahma Kumari Global Hospital (BSES MG) in Andheri West. The doctor suggested that an Electrocardiography (ECG) should be done immediately. The hospital staff escorted her to the casualty ward while her relatives waited outside. After the ECG, an oxygen mask was placed on her nose, and the doctor instructed that she be admitted to the ICU. Her relatives followed the instructions.

Subsequently, a nurse handed over Kalavati's clothes and ornaments, including a gold ring, gold earrings, a gold nose ring, a pair of silver painjan, and a pair of silver leg rings, to her husband. Kalavati's husband noticed that a gold mangalsutra and a gold ring were missing, so he immediately asked the nurse about it. The nurse replied that they had handed over everything they found on her body and did not come across any other ornaments. Kalavati's relatives then checked her gold ornaments both at the hospital and home, but they could not find them.

Hospital authorities promised to initiate probe

Following this, the relatives approached the hospital administration and reviewed the CCTV footage. The footage revealed that when Kalavati entered the casualty ward, a nurse named Priya Waingankar was with her behind the curtain for some time. The hospital administration assured Kalavati's relatives that they would investigate the matter and provide an update within two to three days. Eventually, Kalavati's family filed a case at the police station.

Patient's family members irate over theft

Santosh Kumar Yadav, the son of Kalahati, stated, "My mother's ornaments were stolen right inside the hospital. She was wearing them when she entered the casualty ward, but they mysteriously disappeared. The theft must have been committed by the staff. Initially, the hospital administrator assured us that they would investigate the matter within two to four days. However, they later informed us that they had questioned everyone and no one had stolen the ornaments. They suggested that we could file a case if we wanted to."

FPJ attempted to contact the hospital multiple times and directly approached the hospital administrator, but received no response and encountered various excuses.

