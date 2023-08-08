Mumbai News: Orbit Venture Developers Promoter Duo Lock Themselves Inside Residence To Evade Mumbai Police EOW Summons

Representative Image

In an early morning drama at an upscale Pali Hill residence of real estate developers, the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) team investigating a cheating case were kept waiting for several hours with one of the builders locking himself inside to avoid accepting summons.

Orbit Venture Developers promoter duo Rajan Dhruv (his brother Hiren was not at home) refused to open the door when the EOW sleuths came knocking to search their residence and serve notices in a cheating case filed by an elderly woman Manju Nagpal for Rs 7.5 crore. She had signed a registered agreement for a flat and commercial space in Khar redevelopment project by Orbit Venture but it was subsequently sold to a third party without her knowledge. A case of cheating and misappropriation was registered against the partners of Orbit Venture Developers by the EOW and a team was sent for search at the residence of the Dhruvs on Tuesday morning. The police team was kept waiting for over four hours.

“The developers refused to open the door for several hours to allow searches and accept the legal notices. Local Khar police station was asked for help and a key maker was arranged as per the Criminal Procedure Code to open the door. Rajan was found hiding in the servants' room. A notice was served to record statement,” confirmed a senior EOW official.

The case so far...

In July of last year, the Bombay High Court issued a directive to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, urging the apprehension of the absconding individuals associated with Orbit Ventures Developers. The purpose behind this action was to enforce a 6-month civil sentence for their contempt of court. According to the Contempt of Courts Act, deliberately defying a court order or breaching an undertaking to the court constitutes an act of civil contempt. In cases where the court deems it necessary, a maximum penalty of 6 months in a civil prison can be imposed.

The High Court had taken up a petition filed by the Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) Axis Finance seeking the recovery of a loan repayment totaling Rs 163 crore from Hiren and Rajen in March 2022. The court had sentenced these individuals to 180 days of civil imprisonment. However, this sentence was suspended when the duo pledged to fulfill their repayments in installments over the course of six months. The developer pair had defaulted on their repayments due to the systematic diversion of loans amounting to Rs 130 crore, which had been extended by Axis Finance for a housing project located in Oshiwara.

The court had also placed an injunction on the developers, preventing them from creating any third-party rights in relation to the housing project. The court expressed dismay at the fact that certain purported flat buyers, who were actually the builders themselves, were seen brandishing firearms within the complex in an attempt to intimidate those obstructing their access. In light of this, the high court bench ordered the "forcible possession" of the flats.