Mumbai News: One Window System For Ganesh Mandals Starts From August 1

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to implement the one-window system for Ganesh Mandals, making it easy for Mandals to acquire permissions for erecting pandals without the hassle of going to police stations, traffic police, and Mumbai Fire Brigade. Commencing from August 1, interested mandals can go on the website https://portal.mcgm.gov.in link to get their mandal register and pay a security deposit of Rs1,000.