Mumbai News: One Dead, Two Injured After Massive Tree Branch Falls On Daftary Road In Malad

Mumbai: A 62-year-old woman lost her life, and two others, including a three-year-old boy, were injured in a tree collapse incident in Malad East on Tuesday evening. This incident has brought the death toll to four in this monsoon season.

The incident occurred at 4:30pm at Kasam Baug, opposite Bacchani Nagar on Daftari road when a dead branch of a jamun tree from Murmumal Mansion's private compound fell on Jai Bhavani Marg, injuring two women and a child. The senior citizen, Chindabai Baban Ahire, 62, suffered serious injuries and was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where she was declared brought dead. Rekhabai Sonawane, 46, and her grandson Rudra Sonwane, 3, were admitted to Jeevan Jyoti, a private hospital. The woman has a head injury, while the boy's right hand is fractured. Their condition is stable now, confirmed the civic official. The two women were family friends and were on their way to meet their relative who had recently given birth to a baby in Jeevan Jyoti Hospital when the incident occurred.

Office had not issued any notice of trimming dangerous trees

It was revealed that the local ward office had not issued any notice of trimming dangerous trees to the society this year. “As per our records, we have not received any application for trimming of the tree from the society. When we inquired with them, they couldn't show the letter and later admitted that they had not sent any request to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC),” said an official from P North ward.

Before the monsoon, the BMC had sent notices to 4,500 government and private premises, as well as residential societies, informing the owners of the premises to get dangerous trees on their property trimmed or cut down after taking civic permission. According to the tree census conducted in 2017, there are approximately 29.75 lakh trees falling under BMC's jurisdiction. Of these, 15.63 lakh are on private institutional premises, while 11.25 lakh are on government premises and establishments, and 1.85 lakh trees are on roadsides. The Garden Department has surveyed around 1.15 lakh large trees this year. Of these, 85,505 were selected to be pruned in a scientific manner.

Incidents of tree collapse in this monsoon

June 28: Kaushal Doshi, 38, died after a Peepal tree fell on a public toilet in Manibhai Munji Chawl in Malad west.

June 28: Premlal Nirmal, 30, died when a part of a coconut tree fell on his house near Datta Mandir, Old BMC colony at Goregaon west.

June 29: Rehman Khan, 22, died and Rizwan Khan, 20, was injured when a huge banyan tree got uprooted in the Oil Mill premises in Byculla