Mumbai News: NRI's Property In Borivali Sold Using Fake Documents, FIR Lodged Against 8

The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has registered an FIR against 8 people for selling Manori land in Borivali through fake papers. According to the information, a fake document of seven acres of land located in Manori area of ​​Borivali was prepared and sold.

The complaint was lodged by an NRI citizen in the EOW through one of his lawyers.

Discovery of the Fraudulent Land Sale

According to information received from the EOW, the whole matter came to light when NRI citizen Ardeshir Bomanji Dubash gave his lawyer Mahesh Gursale the right to take care of the land through power of attorney. When Gursale checked the documents online, it was found that Dubash's land had been bought by someone else. After which he contacted the registrar's office from where it was found that the land had been sold in 2013 using a power of attorney made on a stamp paper of Rs 100.

Whereas, after the amendment in the Act in 2012, no power of attorney is valid until it is registered, but on this power of attorney, the registrar prepared the document for the sale and purchase of land. After preparing the paper, it was sold.

Allegations and Fake Documents

Advocate Mahesh Gursale has claimed in the police complaint that this land was in the name of Ardeshir Dubash and his sisters Maki's Mestri, Patsy P Mestri, which has been sold through forged documents.

According to Gursale, there are three separate plots on 7 acres of land, which have been shown through a fake document by a person named Morris Benny Kinni that he has bought this land from Dubash for 13.75 crores. Gursale has said that even this money has not been received by Dubash.

On the complaint of Gursale, the police have registered a case against a total of eight people, in which Morish Kinni, Jiko Kinni, M. D.M Ahmed, R A Alate, Baban Kavle, Prakash Chougule, Devmani Dubey and Shailesh Mandavkar have been alleged.

NRI Victim's Loss and Subsequent Land Sale

Dubash is an NRI who visits India occasionally. In the complaint to the police, it has been said that due to the sale of their land with the help of wrong documents, they have suffered a loss of Rs 52.3 crore. In the year 2013, this plot was bought by Morris Kinni without his knowledge and in the year 2022, Kinni sold this plot to other people.

The EOW official told that further investigation is being done by registering a case against the sellers and buyers of land in this matter.