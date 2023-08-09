Mumbai News: Nothing A About City’s Key Ward

Representational image | Fpj

Even though A-ward is an important one in several respects, it has been without an assistant municipal commissioner for the past one year. Several important offices are located in this ward. This includes Mantralaya, Reserve Bank of India, State Bank of India, the Bombay Stock Exchange and several other institutions.

The Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens’ Association president Amit Kumar told the Free Press Journal on Wednesday that ‘A’ is also important because lakhs of people come to this ward every day from different parts of the metropolis to work in offices situated here.

Necessary to have regular Assistant commissioner

Apart from local residents, the floating population also faces several problems and it is highly necessary that the ward has a regular assistant municipal commissioner. Kunti Oza, convenor of Clean Mumbai NGO, said the ward definitely deserves a full-fledged assistant civic commissioner.

Makrand Narwekar, the ex-corporator from Colaba, which is under A-ward, reasserted the need, given the importance of this ward. “For about one year, we have only had acting officials,” he added. Amarnath Ramrao, who has an office on Nagin Master Road, said the street is teeming with illegal food stalls selling sandwiches, pani-puri and fruit juices. Railway commuters have a tough time entering and exiting from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus because the approach roads are heavily encroached by hawkers.

Concerned about the deteriorating situation, Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly and MLA from Colaba, Rahul Narvekar, convened a meeting of active citizens and officials of the BMC on Wednesday to resolve the issues relating to his constituency. Citizens pointed out that the number of illegal hawkers has increased drastically because of which they cannot walk on pavements. People are forced to walk on roads risking their lives, they complained.

Demand to build proper market

A market plot in Colaba is encroached and for the past several years there is a demand to build a proper market on this plot. Moreover, behind Fariyas Hotel, a plot has been earmarked for a garden for the past several years but no work has started.

Several roads in Nariman Point are also heavily encroached and many illegal huts have sprung up on Free Press Journal Marg. A drinking water fountain is remaining unused because it needs urgent repairs; in fact, it needs to be demolished. The road is also pot-holed. Double parking is another serious issue, but the traffic police is oblivious to the problem. Other roads in Nariman Point, too, face similar problems.

To begin with, Rahul Narvekar directed the BMC officials to remove the encroachments on top priority and also asked them to develop the plots reserved for public purposes.