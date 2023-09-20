Mumbai News: North Staircase at Kandivali Station Temporary Closed | representative pic

Mumbai: The Western Railway has decided to temporarily close the north staircase of the middle foot overbridge at platform number 2/3 and 4 of Kandivali in connection with the ongoing improvement work at the station.

"In connection with the station improvement work at Kandivali station, the middle FOB is to be widened by 4 meters on the north side. For the widening work of this FOB, the north staircase at Platform No. 2/3 & 4 will be dismantled. Therefore, it will remain closed from September 22, 2023," said an official of WR, adding that passengers can use the staircase on the south side of the FOB during the construction period."