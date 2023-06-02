Mumbai News: Nodal officers to ensure dewatering pumps work in city | File

Mumbai: The BMC has deployed 477 dewatering pump sets in low-lying areas across the city and assistant engineers have been appointed as nodal officers in their respective wards to ensure that the pumps functioned properly during heavy rains. Failing which, the officials will have to face action, warned civic authorities on Friday.

The low-lying areas in the city get flooded when it rains above 55mm per hour followed by high tide. Every year, the BMC places dewatering pumps in low-lying, flood-prone areas during the monsoon from June to September to flush out rainwater. The pump operator and the helper are also deployed at the spots to ensure that the pumps work properly. However, in the past, on several occasions, it was observed that the dewatering pumps failed during heavy rains.

Show-cause notice to two engineers

The civic body claims to have completed the desilting work before the deadline of May 31. As per the instructions from chief minister Eknath Shinde, the civic authorities this time fixed a responsibility on civic officials to ensure that the city remains flood-free. The nodal officer appointed at the ward level will have a responsibility to ensure that the pumps are in working condition. The BMC has already sent show-cause notices to two sub-engineers and one assistant engineer in the H/west ward for unclean nullahs in their areas.

The water pumps are arranged at ward level, while the cleaning of nullahs and the operation of water pumping stations are the responsibility of the Storm Water Drain (SWD) department. "The department will ensure that all the pumps will start on time and function properly. While the nodal officer will co-ordinate with the disaster management cell and inform them of the functioning of the pumps at regular intervals," said Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner (infrastructure).

Total pumps: 477

Island city to have: 187

Western suburbs to have: 166

Eastern suburbs to have: 124