Mumbai News: Nodal Officer Appointed To Act As Link Between Guardian Min’s Office & BMC

Mumbai: BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal has named assistant municipal commissioner (encroachments) Mrudula Ande as a nodal officer between the newly opened guardian minister’s office and the civic body.

The office was started for guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs and state minister of skill development, Mangal Prabhat Lodha. The decision has since received huge flak from all opposition parties.

Nodal officer role

As nodal officer, Ande will oversee the letters or representations made by the public and directions given to BMC officers pertaining to those letters. As a coordinator, she will also convey the steps BMC officers take after receiving directions on the given issues.

Ravi Raja, former corporator from the Congress party and opposition leader in the BMC, said, “It’s not mentioned anywhere in the BMC rules that the guardian minister can use the BMC’s mechanism for his work. Even the administrator has no right to provide the BMC office to the guardian minister. There is dictatorship in the state and the country.”

BJP's tactic to win elections?

Former Shiv Sena corporator Rajul Patel said, “The BJP is doing this to win the BMC elections. The party is conducting a survey asking citizens who they will vote for and basing their decisions on their needs. Opening this office is a part of that. Why should only guardian ministers be allowed to open offices and not others?”

Meanwhile, Lodha questioned how guardian minister Aslam Sheikh was allowed to have the hydraulic engineer's bungalow.