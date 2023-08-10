Mumbai News: No Cause for Alarm Amid Detection Of New Covid-19 Variant In Maharashtra

Covid 19 Cases | File

Mumbai: Though there has been signs of increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra due to the new Omicron sub variant - EG.5.1 detected in some samples, experts have urged that there is no reason to worry as there has been no significant surge since it has been detected.

According to the senior official from the state health department it will be too early to term this as an increase in cases is due to new sub-variant. Moreover they will be monitoring the situation for a week to reach a conclusion as all respiratory infections show a surge during June-September.

14 new cases, 1 death registered on Wednesday

According to data from the state public health department, 14 new cases have been recorded across Maharashtra on Wednesday, of which 19 cases are from Mumbai. Moreover there are 93 active cases in the state, of which 47 are from Mumbai, followed by Pune at 23 and Thane 18.

Meanwhile one person succumbed to Covid-19 virus on Wednesday in Mumbai. “There has been no death due to new Omicron sub-variant for which samples will be be sent to the National Institute of Virology for genome sequencing,” said an official.

Live with Covid-19 like viruses

A senior health official from the public health department said they all have to live with covid-19 virus like other viruses as there will be sporadic cases and virus will keep mutating. However there is no need of panicking considering new sub-variant is not much dominant till now compared to other sub variants.

“We have been constantly monitoring Covid cases and so far we have not detected any new sub-variant in Mumbai. But we have also urged citizens to follow protocols considering there is also rise in flu cases which has similar symptoms like Covid. Moreover they should immediately consult doctors instead of self-medicating,” he said.

EG.5.1 mutation & history

Dr Ishwar Gilada, an infectious diseases expert and secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild said EG.5.1 is a descendant of Omicron, which was widespread in India in 2022. Many experienced prior infections, and a majority received two vaccine doses, with some getting boosters. Although vaccine immunity may wane, activated memory cells offer protection. However there has been no increase in hospitalisation, ventilator beds or ICU cases, moreover there has been no death observed due to the new sub-variant.

“There is a need of constant surveillance on Covid cases and look for any out of behaviour activity. However there is nothing to worry about it as vaccine prevalence is still high. Meanwhile the state health department so also focus on other viruses including influenza A and B that are more common than Covid. The priority for COVID-19 should be listed after H3N2, H1N1 and RSV,” he said.