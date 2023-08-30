Mumbai News: Nitesh Rane Writes To ATS Chief Seeking Probe Against Sanjay Raut Over Riots Remark |

Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has written a letter to Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) Chief Sadanand Date on Wednesday and asked him to take action against UBT Shivsena MP Sanjay Raut for his statement about riots may happen before the 2024 elections.

His letter stated that the issue of Ram-Janma-Bhoomi was resolved very peacefully through the legal battle. Now, the construction of the Mandir is also going in a peaceful way. But some anti-social elements are trying to disturb the peace of the society. Sanjay Raut is one of them. Raut has been spreading news since May 2022 that riots will happen in Maharashtra.

Letter Mentions Sanjay Raut's Recent Statement

Because of his often statements on riots, it has been noticed that many people had kept Aurangzeb's photo on their mobile status and riots had happened in those areas.

The letter mentioned the statement made by Sanjay Raut. "During the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir, many people will be visiting Ayodhya through trains from various parts of the country. Incicents like communal attacks, stone pelting will occur. Pulwama and Godhra attacks were staged. This will be done for the election of 2024," said Raut recently.

Read the letter here:

Nitesh Rane said "I am much worried about this statement. Raut must have connections with the anti-national organisations and might be a part of conspiracy as well."

At the last he wrote that there were money laundering crimes registered against Raut and he had gone to imprisonment for the said offence for one year. Rane requested the ATS Chief to initiate an inquiry in this regard and if necessary conduct a narco test of Sanjay Raut.

