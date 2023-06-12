Mumbai News: New Sewage Lines In Bandra, Kandivali And Dahisar

Representative Pic |

The BMC will lay down some new sewage lines in Bandra, Kandivali and Dahisar areas to improve the flow of sewage water. The diameter of the sewage line will be 800-1200 millimeter. The BMC will lay735 meter long and 1200 millimeter diameter in width sewage line in R central ward to increase its existing strength.

Micro tunnelling will be done to lay a sewage line from Lokhandwala 120 feet road Vinay tower 2 to Saint Dnyaneshwar Chowk, Kandivali East at Bandra from 33 road to National college and Dr Ambedkar road through micro tunnelling technique.

The civic body will lay 755 meter long and 800 millimeter diameter at Bandra. A pipeline with 1200 millimeter diameter and 940 meter long sewage line will be laid from Hanuman Tekadi to Ovari Metro Junction at Dahisar.