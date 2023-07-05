Mumbai News: New President For Rotary Club Of Bombay Pier

Rotary Club Of Bombay Pier |

The Rotary Club of Bombay Pier has announced the election of Mayuri Bhasin as its president for 2023-24. With her exceptional work ethic and dedication, Bhasin is determined to make a significant impact on society through the club’s projects. The first of these projects was kicked off on July 1 in the form of mega blood donation drives at key railway stations in Mumbai.

The Club has a vibrant mix of people who are very committed to being true Rotarians involved in a gamut of projects from medical to education to environment. The Club has delivered over 350 paediatric heart surgeries, improving the lives of countless children. Moreover, the versatile team of professionals and businessmen and women have driven various projects, including low-cost housing, blood donation drives, medical camps, cataract surgeries, skill training for adivasis, village adoptions, and initiatives in education, environment and mental health.

As an example of their contributions, the Club has adopted a school in Dharavi to enhance education services for the underprivileged. Furthermore, Bhasin has plans to help run a night shelter for girls in partnership with Asha Kiran, catering to vulnerable youth in Mumbai. The Club will also hold dental, eye and menstrual awareness camps in Leh, Ladakh later in July.

“The theme for this year is ‘Let’s Make It BIG’, in support of the Rotary International’s theme of ‘Creating Hope in the World’, and that’s precisely what we plan to do,” said Bhasin.