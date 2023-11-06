Mumbai News: New Parking Spaces To Alleviate City's Parking Woes | Representational Image/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The city is set to receive new parking spots to accommodate over 22,000 vehicles across four densely populated wards. This includes Worli and Lower Parel areas in the G/south ward, where an additional Public Parking Lot (PPL) for 800 vehicles will be set up. The decision was announced by the city's guardian minister, Deepak Kesarkar. According to him, new parking facilities will be introduced in four wards - D, G/South, K/West, and S - which are densely populated and in need of parking space for motorists.

These areas include Kemps Corner, Walkeshwar, Grant Road, Breach Candy, Malabar Hill, Girgaum, and Mumbai Central in the D ward. Andheri in the K/West ward. Bhandup and Kanjurmarg in the S ward. Lastly, in the G/South ward, Worli, Prabhadevi, and Lower Parel - the city’s commercial hub - where there are currently 4,386 vehicle-capacity PPLs, including 915 for two-wheelers and 3,486 for four-wheelers.

Despite this, motorists and office-goers have complained about a shortage of space at the available parking lots in the Worli and Lower Parel areas, including Mumbai Mill, Jupiter Mill at Senapati Bapat Marg, Artesia Building, Apollo Mill Compound, and Sreeniwas Cotton Mill next to Kamala Mills. To address the lack of parking space and to prevent illegal parking situations, more PPLs with an 800-vehicle capacity will be opened, as confirmed by the Mumbai Traffic Police.

