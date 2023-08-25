Mumbai News: New BEST Union President Prasad Lad Gets Life Threat | File pic

Mumbai: BJP MLA Prasad Lad, who was elected president of the BEST union on Friday, has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about a threat to his life.

“A person named Anil Gaikwad has been trying to attempt to kill me through various means. I have also felt that me and my colleagues are being followed by unknown persons for the past few days,” Lad told the CM in a letter, adding that he has received the information from a credible source, one Rahul Kandagle.

Letter sent to Dy CM & Mumbai Commissioner

Lad, who has several business interests, has also sent the copies of the letter to Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis and Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar.

As per the letter to the CM, Kandagle had filed a complaint at Khar police station in this regard about a month ago and had also said that Gaikwad had taken one Jitendra Kamble to Dagdi Chawl and Chembur. “Identity of Gaikwad needs to be ascertained. It needs to be verified in light of the statements made by Kamble and Kandagle,” Lad has written in his letter.

While complaining about no action being taken on Kandagle’s month-old complaint, Lad further stated in his letter that last week he noticed that a watch was being kept on him and his colleague Amit Pawar. “I fear that an unknown person has been keeping an eye on us near my office and my home,” Lad said in his letter.

